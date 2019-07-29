



– The two daughters of actress Lori Loughlin – who has been embroiled in the largest college admissions scandal in U.S. history – posted on social media for the first time in more than four months to wish their mother a happy birthday.

Olivia Jade took to Instagram Monday to write, “One day late. happy birthday. i love you so much,” accompanied by a photo of her mother holding Olivia as a baby.

Her sister Bella also took to Instagram Sunday with a photo of her with her mother and the caption, “happy birthday mama. I love you.”

Lori Loughlin, 55, herself deleted her Instagram account when she was first charged.

In March, Loughlin and her husband, fashion mogul Mossimo Giannulli, were arrested and charged by federal prosecutors with paying $500,000 in bribes so their two daughters would be designated as recruits to the USC crew team, even though neither ever rowed crew. Both daughters are still enrolled at USC, but have not attended class since the scandal broke.

The couple were among 50 parents, coaches and testing administrators who were charged in a massive bribery scheme in which wealthy families paid millions to a Newport Beach businessman named Rick Singer to help their children cheat on standardized tests and bribe test administrators and college coaches to help get their kids into top universities like USC, UCLA, Yale, Stanford and Georgetown.

Loughlin and Giannulli have plead not guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit money laundering, conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. Each count comes with a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

In May, fellow actress Felicity Huffman pleaded guilty for her role in the college admissions bribery scandal. Huffman admitted that she paid Singer $15,000 in the form of a donation to help her oldest daughter cheat on the SAT.