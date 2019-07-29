LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — City officials say they are investigating a data breach of the personal information of thousands of Los Angeles Police Department officers.

Mayor Eric Garcetti’s office issued a statement Monday confirming that the breach was discovered Thursday and “involved limited information about city of Los Angeles job applicants in a database that is no longer used by the Personnel Department.”

The names, birth dates, email address and account passwords of thousands of LAPD officers, along with thousands more applicants, were reportedly compromised by the breach.

The LAPD says it “is working with our city partners to better understand the extent and impact of the data breach. We are also taking steps to ensure the department’s data is protected from any further intrusions. The employees and individuals who may have been affected by his incident have been notified and we will continue to update them as we progress through this investigation.”

The LAPD told the affected personnel they should monitor their personal financial accounts, get copies of their credit reports and file a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission.

