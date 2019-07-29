Comments
GARDENA (CBSLA) — A man was found fatally shot in Gardena overnight, according to the Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies.
Deputies responding to a call of a gunshot victim down at about 6 p.m. found the man lying on the sidewalk in the 15300 block of Crenshaw Boulevard. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The man’s name and age was not released.
Authorities say deputies are canvassing the area for possible witnesses and security video footage that could help in the investigation.
No suspect description was available.
Anyone with information about the shooting can call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s homicide bureau at (323) 890-5500.
