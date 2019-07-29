



— Homicide detectives asked for the public’s help in locating a woman they believe was kidnapped by a domestic violence suspect in Monrovia Monday morning.

Monrovia Police Department responded to domestic violence reports at the 600 block of Vaquero Road, Monrovia at 8:15 a.m. Monday morning.

Police reported having found evidence of apparent assault that had occurred at the location.

Investigators believe 31-year-old Amanda Kathleen Custer was kidnapped and taken against her will by 27-year-old Robert Anthony Camou.

The relationship between the suspect and the victim was not immediately disclosed.

They are believed to be traveling in a 2017 gray Toyota Prius, CA License plate, 8AOR167.

Custer is described as a white female, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Camou is described as a white male, 6 feet tall, weighing 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or the whereabouts of the victim, suspect, or vehicle is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477).