



– Deliberations will continue in federal court in downtown L.A. Monday in a copyright infringement lawsuit brought by a rapper who alleges that superstar Katy Perry used one of his songs for her 2013 hit “Dark Horse.”

Rapper Flame, whose real name is Marcus Gary, claims that Perry copied portions of his 2009 song “Joyful Noise” for her song “Dark Horse” which appeared on her album “Prism.”

The federal trial got underway July 18, with Perry herself testifying. Deliberations began Friday.

The litigation was first brought in 2014 by Gray against Perry and her other writers and producers.

The 34-year-old Perry took the witness stand July 18 and told the nine-member jury that “Dark Horse” was an entirely original work. Perry testified that her song was developed after her collaborators presented a series of short instrumental passages, hoping to ignite some inspiration.

“If something sparked my interest, I would go, `Hmm, I have some ideas,”‘ Perry testified.

The nine-member jury has heard from musicologists from both sides who parsed a contentious 16-second instrumental phrase. Perry’s experts argued there is no similarity in the songs beyond generic elements, but Gray alleges the beat was unique and had been lifted from his “Joyful Noise” song.

“Joyful Noise” has about 3.6 million views on YouTube to date, while “Dark Horse” has 2.6 billion views.

In denying Perry’s motion for early judgment last summer, U.S. District Judge Christina Snyder wrote that the plaintiffs “have demonstrated a triable issue of fact as to access because `Joyful Noise’ achieved critical success, including a Grammy nomination, and was readily available and viewed millions of times on YouTube and MySpace.”

The judge said various issues in the case are “questions of fact to be resolved by the jury.”

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)