Here is a look at the top local stories for Monday, 7/29 at 8 a.m.
Gilroy In Mourning After Mass Shooting At Garlic Festival; Suspected Gunman Identified
The home of the world-famous Gilroy Garlic Festival was in mourning Monday, wrestling with the raw emotions of a mass shooting that left four dead, including the gunman and a six-year-old, and a dozen people injured.
Suspect In San Fernando Valley Crime Spree Which Killed 4 In Court Monday
The man who police who say fatally shot four people, including his own father and brother, in a crime spree that stretched across the San Fernando Valley last Thursday is expected to appear in court Monday.
156-Acre Star Fire In Chino Hills 80 Percent Contained; 3 Firefighters Suffer Bee Stings
Firefighters nearly have a handle on a brush fire that caused major damage to a multi-million dollar home in Chino Hills.
Local Weather
Temperatures cool down slightly with a high of 76 for the beaches 96 for the valleys.
