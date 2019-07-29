



Here is a look at the top local stories for Monday, 7/29 at 8 a.m.

Gilroy In Mourning After Mass Shooting At Garlic Festival; Suspected Gunman Identified

The home of the world-famous Gilroy Garlic Festival was in mourning Monday, wrestling with the raw emotions of a mass shooting that left four dead, including the gunman and a six-year-old, and a dozen people injured.

Suspect In San Fernando Valley Crime Spree Which Killed 4 In Court Monday

The man who police who say fatally shot four people, including his own father and brother, in a crime spree that stretched across the San Fernando Valley last Thursday is expected to appear in court Monday.

156-Acre Star Fire In Chino Hills 80 Percent Contained; 3 Firefighters Suffer Bee Stings

Firefighters nearly have a handle on a brush fire that caused major damage to a multi-million dollar home in Chino Hills.

Local Weather

Temperatures cool down slightly with a high of 76 for the beaches 96 for the valleys.