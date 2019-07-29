Comments
HACIENDA HEIGHTS (CBSLA) — Authorities say a 9-year-old boy drowned in a backyard pool in Hacienda Heights over the weekend.
The boy was identified as Neal Gutierrez of La Puente, Los Angeles County Coroner’s Lt. Larry Dietz said. An autopsy was pending on the child.
Sheriff’s homicide investigators were sent out to the 3000 block of Leticia Drive in Hacienda Heights Saturday just before 9 p.m. to investigate the drowning.
The boy was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Anyone with information about the death can call sheriff’s homicide detectives at (323) 890-5500.
(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)
You must log in to post a comment.