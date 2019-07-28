Comments
CHINO HILLS (CBSLA) — Firefighters on Sunday were responding to a 50-acre brush fire in San Bernardino County.
The fire was burning at Chino Hills Parkway and Falling Star Lane in the Chino Hills area.
Footage from the scene showed flames burning dangerously close to homes, though authorities have not confirmed whether structures were being threatened.
Cynthia Moran, the mayor of Chino Hills announced that the following roads are closed:
• Chino Hills Parkway between Falling Star Lane and Chino Avenue;
• Chino Avenue between Chino Hills Pkwy; and
• La Sierra Avenue.
This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as soon as it becomes available.
You must log in to post a comment.