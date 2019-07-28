LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Disney legend has passed away.

Russi Taylor, the voice of Minnie Mouse since the mid-1980s, has died. She was 75.

Taylor passed away Friday in Glendale. The cause of death was not released.

According to Disney, Taylor voiced Minnie Mouse for more than three decades and through hundreds of projects, including on television and in film and theme parks.

Taylor was married to the voice of Mickey Mouse, Wayne Allwine. Allmine died in 2009.