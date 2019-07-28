



— Several fundraisers are planned to help the family and children of Susie Lepe.

She was the 45-year-old mother of four killed Thursday when an ex-boyfriend went on a rampage in Canoga Park killing his father, brother, Lepe and a male stranger on a bus. Authorities said 26-year-old Gerry Dean Zaragoza also shot and wounded his mother and one of Lepe’s co-workers.

CBS2/KCAL9 reporter Brittney Hopper says the first fundraiser will be held Wednesday, July 31 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Tequila’s Cantina and Grill (4310 W Magnolia Boulevard) in Burbank.

The restaurant will donate 15 percent of each bill to help the family with funeral expenses.

Outside the North Hollywood Shell station where Lepe was gunned down, dozens of family members, friends and strangers gathered Sunday evening to pay their respects. There were dozens or candles and flowers.

Hopper spoke to a friend who knew Lepe for 30 years. She told Hopper that Lepe lived for her children.

“They miss their mom. I mean, she got taken away for no reason,” said the friend.

Family members say Zaragoza and Lepe briefly dated and that he became obsessed with her even after she broke things off.

Lepe had worked at the Shell station for just over a year.

Said another friend, “It makes you take a look at life. How precious it is. You can be here one moment and gone the next.”

A GoFundMe account was set up by Lepe’s sister last week. Consuelo Lepe Ayala wrote, “I don’t want to believe she’s gone, but she leaves behind four children who will need every bit of help they can get.”

Click here for more information about the account.