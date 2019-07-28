RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — There is some good news for commuters in the Inland Empire.

The eastbound 60 Freeway is expected to reopen early Sunday, nearly one day ahead of schedule.

The closure in effect is part of the SWARM project, which is scheduled to impact the freeway for the next 15 weekends through October for repairs.

The eastbound lanes are scheduled to have repairs conducted first, and will be followed by the westbound lanes.

But for drivers who live and work in the area, they say it will be a hassle for quite some time.

“There’s other alternatives, you know. It’s going to be one side of the freeway that they are going to do, and then the other,” said Angie Ramirez, a driver.

Ramirez added, “I’m glad they are doing it. It is nice to see our tax dollars being at work.?”

The freeway project is expected to cost $135 million, and is expected to be complete in three years.