LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Four Team USA water polo players from Southern California were recovering Sunday after a balcony collapse at a nightclub in South Korea. Two Koreans were killed in that accident.
The injured include Olympic gold medalist Kaleigh Gilchrist of Newport Beach; Paige Hauschild of Santa Barbara; Johnny Hooper of LA; and Ben Hallock of Westlake Village.
Cellphone video shows club-goers trying to hold up a section of the balcony to prevent it from collapsing.
The American men’s and women’s teams were at the club toasting to the women’s world championship victory.
Police are questioning the club owners as to whether the balcony had been added illegally.
