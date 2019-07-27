Comments
CORONA (CBSLA) — A crash involving three motorcycles on prompted a SigAlert on State Route 91 in Corona Saturday.
According to the California Highway Patrol, a crash on the westbound side of the freeway near Green River Road was reported at 9:14 a.m.
A witness told a CHP dispatcher that three motorcycles were lying on the roadway in the Express Lanes following the crash.
At least one person was taken to the hospital in unknown condition according to a CHP incident report.
CHP issued a SigAlert following the crash and three lanes were closed causing gridlock from Green River Road to Main Street.
