



— Loved ones gathered Saturday night to honor one of the four people killed in a crime spree that swept across the San Fernando Valley Thursday.

Six people in total were shot during the rampage that began in Canoga Park and stretched into North Hollywood, Sherman Oaks and Van Nuys before officers made an arrest.

Detwon Harris was among those who lost his life that day; he was randomly killed in the orange line bus at the Woodley station, where Saturday’s vigil was held.

His friends say they never expected to gather to say goodbye to Harris, who was finally at peace with his life.

“To me, that brings me joy. That he finally found some peace in himself,” said friend Christine Hale.

Jeannie Ferrer and others attending said they met Harris at the Tarzana Treatment Center, where they supported each other and saw Harris turning his life around.

“We were in shock,” Ferrer said of the news of his death.

“He was working towards looking out for his kid and changing his life around … out of drugs and addiction,” said friend Christopher Butler.

“He had the most amazing smile. It was always big. It was always there,” Hale remembered.

Others said Harris would be touched by the outpouring of love on his behalf.

“He would be crying,” Ferrer said. “He’d be smiling too.”

Gerry Dean Zaragoza, 26, was arrested in connection with Harris’ death, as well as in the fatal shootings of his father, brother and his ex-girlfriend. He is also accused of shooting and injuring his mother and a male gas station employee.

Harris is survived by a son.