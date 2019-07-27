GLENDALE (CBSLA) — A statue dedicated to Korean women taken into sex slavery during World War II has been vandalized — reportedly the fourth time in the last month.

Police say an unknown substance was smeared on the statue and several flower pots were shattered at Glendale Central Park on Grand Boulevard on Thursday.

They say they’re following several leads in their search for a suspect following a string of similar incidents. The statue was reportedly defaced three times in the last month.

“We want to make sure that that doesn’t happen again. And we want everyone to understand the importance of the statue: recognizing the dignity of all women and of victims,” said Phyllis Kim, of Comfort Women Action for Redress and Education.

The mayor of Glendale also condemned the incident.

The monument was installed in 2013.