Comments
WESTCHESTER (CBSLA) — Authorities said at least nine people were hurt Saturday in a five-car crash in Westchester.
Sky9 was over the crash moments after it happened.
One car flipped on its side. Four other vehicles that all had visible damage.
The crash occurred on La Tijera Boulevard.
Authorities said there were at least nine people injured, including children.
The extent of some of the injuries was not known.At least four people were transported to a nearby hospital.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as details come into the newsroom.
You must log in to post a comment.