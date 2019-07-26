Washington, DC (CBSLA) — The U.S. Supreme Court has cleared the way for the Trump administration to tap billions of dollars in Pentagon funds to strenghten parts of a border wall with Mexico.

A trial court initially froze the funds in May and an appeals court kept that freeze in place earlier this month.

The Supreme Court’s action means the Trump administration can start work on four contracts it has already awarded to replace existing sections of the border wall with stronger fencing in California, Arizona and New Mexico.

A lower court battle will continue to play out over whether the government had the authority to divert funds.

President Trump had declared a national emergency to get money from other areas within the government. The move came after a 35-day government shutdown ended with Congress awarding far less money than the president asked for.