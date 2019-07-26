CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
THOUSAND OAKS (CBSLA)  —  A small brush fire is burning in Ventura County threatening some homes, authorities said.

The two-alarm fire is burning near White Stallion Road in Thousand Oaks.

Ventura County Fire Captain Brian McGrath said the fire was burning moderately. Fortunately, he said the winds were not a factor.

Sky9’s Stu Mundel said the fire was about four acres “but that number is probably going to grow.”

The fire has the potential to grow to about 30 acres.

