SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) — A Lynwood man has been arrested in a string of sexual assaults and robberies in Santa Monica.

Fernando Venancio Jr., 27, of Lynwood was arrested Monday night and is being held without bail. Venancio has been charged with several counts of rape and robbery.

Venancio was arrested Monday after a struggle was heard during a 911 call originating in the 800 block of 18th Street. The first officers on the scene responding to the unspecified call for help discovered a woman had been the victim of a robbery and an attempted sexual assault, according to Santa Monica police.

After a search of the area, Venancio was found in the 900 block of 19th Street and taken into custody.

Since Venancio has been in custody, investigators have also linked him to a sexual assault in the 800 block of 18th Street on June 6, and another sexual assault and robbery in the area of 17th Street and Santa Monica Boulevard on July 18.

Venancio is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Wednesday.

Anyone with information about Venancio or these crimes can call Detective Murphy at (310) 458-8941, Detective Carrillo at (310) 458-8983, or Sgt. Art Williams at (310) 458-8475.