Major Williams, a candidate for mayor in Pasadena, has taken to handing out campaign flyers in the form of parking citations tucked neatly under windshield wipers.

“Right off the bat, I wouldn’t want to see this one my car,” said one woman.

But Williams said he’s just trying to be creative.

“I specifically made certain plans strategically to try and set myself apart in getting my message out there given the fact that I don’t have a long outstanding career of 20-30 years in politics,” he said.

As for whether the flyer could pass for a real parking citation, a parking enforcement officer laughed after he said no.

Williams’ primary opponent for next year’s election is current Pasadena Mayor Terry Tornek — he declined to comment on the flyers.