SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — One person was taken to the hospital following an officer-involved shooting in South Los Angeles.
According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers were on the scene in the 4700 block of South Budlong Avenue when a crowd began to fight with the officers and an “officer needs help” call came out.
At one point, shots were fired by an officer. A person in the group was struck and taken to the hospital in unknown condition. No police officers were injured.
It’s unknown why the officers were in the area to begin with.
