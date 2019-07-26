



— The conservative street artist “Sabo” has struck again, altering billboards for the new Quentin Tarantino film, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” to read “Once Upon a Time in Pedowood.”

On the giant billboard at Pico and La Cienega, Sabo swapped out the faces of the film’s stars Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio and substituted those of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and film director Roman Polanski, who fled the U.S. in 1978 before he could be sentenced for unlawful sexual with a minor, a charge to which he pleaded guilty. The billboard has since been fixed.

Another advertisement on the back of a bench featured the faces of Epstein and Woody Allen, who has been accused by his adoptive daughter Dylan Farrow of abusing her when she was seven.

“I felt they should all share a billboard to highlight a decades-old problem that has plagued Hollywood for decades: the abuse of children,” Sabo told The Hollywood Reporter.