



— Anaheim homicide detectives have arrested a suspect in the murder of a beloved Orange County drummer

David McCabe was found beaten to death July 20, 2019 in the 1500 block of W. Center Street.

Arthur Williams, a 34 year old resident of Santa Ana, was arrested without incident at a local hospital Wednesday afternoon, according to Anaheim police. Williams was booked Thursday at Orange County Jail on one count of first degree murder. He was being held on $1 million bail at the time of this report.

McCabe’s vehicle was stolen after the murder and has not been recovered. The vehicle is described as a gray 2013 Toyota Corolla 4 door with California License Plate 6YSH330. Anyone who sees the vehicle is urged to contact law enforcement immediately.

Detectives have confirmed McCabe and Williams were acquaintances, but will not discuss the motive for the crime.

McCabe’s bandmates and fans paid tribute to the musician only hours after Williams’ arrest, before Anaheim P.D. made the news public.

His band, the Knightenders, played at the Doll Hut in Anaheim, feet from where a passer-by found McCabe’s body.

Members of the punk rock band, including Johnny Space Aguilera, said McCabe “would want this band to keep going.”

“I absolutely know what Dave would have wanted,” bandmate Minnie Green said. “He made it clear all the time. All he cared about was the band and the scene.”

The investigation into McCabe’s death is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the case who has not already been contacted by detectives is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS or via the Crime Stoppers website.