SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — A teacher at Yorba Lind Middle School was arrested Thursday on suspicion of molesting an underage student, sheriff’s officials announced.

On Thursday, July 25 at approximately 9:45 a.m., Orange County Sheriff’s Department Special Victims Detail members arrested Daniel Methe, 44, at his home in Yorba Linda for child molestation.

Methe was booked on suspicion of lewd acts on a girl starting in 2011 when she was 13 and continuing until she was 15, according to Carrie Braun of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

He has worked for the Placentia-Yorba Linda Unified School District since 1999 as the middle school’s music director.

According to jail records, Methe was being held on $100,000 bail.

Due to Methe having continued access and contact with children over the past 20 years, investigators suspect there may be more victims.

Anyone with information was asked to call deputies at 714-647-7419 or anonymous tips to Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS.

