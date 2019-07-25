



– Police have released surveillance images of two armed suspects wanted for tying up a jeweler and ransacking his downtown Los Angeles apartment last weekend.

At 5:10 p.m. on July 20, the two suspects met a wholesale jeweler at his home in the area of 7th Street and Broadway, according to Los Angeles police. The meeting had been arranged beforehand.

Once they got inside, however, they pulled out handguns, handcuffed and hog-tied the jeweler and then ransacked his apartment, police said, leaving with cash, jewelry and clothes.

The two were caught on security video entering and exiting the unit. They got away in a waiting black SUV, police said.

The suspects were described as black and between 18 and 30 years of age. It’s unclear how the suspects and victim knew each other prior to the robbery.

Anyone with information on their identities should call LAPD detectives at 213-996-1877.