PACIFIC PALISADES (CBSLA) — A report of a possibly missing swimmer in the ocean off prompted a nearly 90-minute search before authorities determined it was likely a marine animal the person who reported the incident saw.
A bystander reported seeing something in the water — possibly a person — shortly after 9 p.m. Wednesday night near Will Rogers State Beach, according to Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
The call to police prompted a full search with LAFD, the Los Angeles Police Department and the U.S. Coast Guard assisting. The search was called off around 10:30 after officials failed to find evidence of a person in the water.
