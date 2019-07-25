



– Democratic presidential hopefuls Sen. Bernie Sanders and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg will visit the Southland Thursday for public appearances and private fundraisers.

Sanders, I-Vermont, is beginning a two-day visit to the area, starting with an early afternoon health-care town hall discussion at the Aratani Theatre in Little Tokyo. The gathering will be free and open to the public.

Later in the day, Sanders is expected to attend a “grassroots fundraiser” at The Montalban theater in Hollywood. Tickets for the event begin at $27, ranging as high as $2,800. Organizers described the gathering as “an evening of music, art and culture, and a special address from Sen. Bernie Sanders about our campaign and how you can be part of the political revolution.”

On Friday night, Sanders will hold a campaign rally at Santa Monica High School.

Buttigieg, meanwhile, has a full schedule for his one-day Los Angeles visit on Thursday. His only public event will be at 2:30 p.m., when he will tour Vector90, a co-working space, cultural hub and incubator.

Sandwiched around that appearance will be four fundraising events, culminating with an evening gathering co-hosted by notables such as Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi, Sean Hayes, Jason Bateman and West Hollywood Mayor John D’Amico. The event will be held at the home of Kevin MacLellan and Brian Curran. MacLellan is the chairman of global distribution for NBCUniversal.

Tickets for the event range from $250 to $2,800.

Buttigieg will begin his day with a breakfast gathering at an undisclosed location, hosted by investment banker Navid Mahmoodzadegan. Tickets range from $1,000 to $2,800. He will follow that with a West Hollywood luncheon fundraiser hosted by actress and former ambassador Nicole Avant, filmmaker Jill Goldman and others, with tickets going for as little as $500 to $2,800.

He will also attend an afternoon “coffee and conversation” event at the Hancock Park home of entertainment-tech entrepreneurs Mike Rose and Ruben Rodriguez. Attendees will pay between $500 and $2,800 for that gathering.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)