LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — County health officials say several retailers on the Westside, including two Groundworks Coffee locations, were exposed to a person with measles last week.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health says several locations were exposed on July 14 through 16 by a person who is now confirmed to have measles. The unidentified person had recently traveled outside the country and is not linked to outbreaks reported earlier this month or in April.

The potential exposure happened between July 14 and 16. County officials issued the advisory Wednesday because anyone who may have been at any of those locations on these dates is at risk of developing measles for up to 21 days after being exposed

County health officials say the infected person visited the following locations on these dates and times:

Groundworks Coffee, 671 Rose Ave. in Venice, between 12:15 and 2:30 p.m. on July 14

Frontrunners Shoe Shore, 11620 San Vicente Blvd. in Los Angeles between 1 and 3:30 p.m. on July 14

CVS, 11941 San Vicente Blvd. in Los Angeles, between 1:45 and 4 p.m. on July 14

American Beauty, 425 Rose Ave. in Los Angeles, between 5 and 7:15 p.m. on July 14

Comerica Bank, 12001 San Vicente Blvd. in Los Angeles, between 2:30 and 5 p.m. on July 15

California Chicken Café, 2401 Wilshire Blvd. in Santa Monica between 8:30 and 11 p.m. on July 15

Groundworks Coffee, 811 Traction Ave. in Los Angeles between 3:45 and 6:30 p.m. on July 15

Equinox Gym, 201 Santa Monica Blvd. in Santa Monica between 7:30 and 10:30 p.m. on July 16

Anyone who thinks they may have been exposed should check their immunization and medical records, monitor themselves for illness accompanied by fever and/or unexplained rash, and immediately contact their doctor if they are pregnant, an infant, have a weakened immune system and/or are not immunized.