LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Model Janice Dickinson has settled her defamation lawsuit against comedian Bill Cosby.

In 2014, Dickinson publicly accused Cosby of drugging and raping her in 1982. She later filed suit, claiming Cosby and his agent called her a liar.

Cosby’s insurance company, AIG, settled the case without his approval.

Dickinson and her lawyer, Lisa Bloom, announced their victory in Woodland Hills Thursday morning, and called on lawmakers to do more to protect the rights of victims.

“We need to work on the justice system about statutes of limitations against traffickers, against rapists,” Dickinson said in part. “When you rob someone of their innocence, how could you put a statute of limitation?”

Last year, Dickinson testified in the trial that led to Cosby’s conviction.

He is serving up to 10 years in prison in a separate sexual assault case.

Cosby’s spokesman says the comedian denies the allegations and has been robbed of a chance to prove it in court.