



Funeral services will be held today for 4-year-old Noah Cuatro, the Palmdale boy whose death was originally reported as an accidental drowning but later raised questions about possible child abuse.

Noah’s parents reported a near drowning in their family pool July 5, but medical staff said the injuries the child sustained were inconsistent with a drowning. Noah was pronounced dead July 6 at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva announced the following week that an investigation into the child’s death was underway. Villanueva said Noah lived with his parents and three siblings, who authorities said have since been taken into protective custody.

The case once again raised questions about the actions of county social workers, especially after two other Antelope Valley boys died of abuse-related causes while their cases were supervised by the county Department of Children and Family Services.

Private funeral services will be held at the San Fernando Mission Catholic Cemetery where a group of local activists plans to hold a vigil in support of Noah’s great-grandmother Eva Hernandez, who has allegedly been barred from attending the service due to her allegations that Noah was abused.

At a recent board meeting, county Supervisor Janice Hahn hinted that mistakes had been made saying social workers argued for the boy to be removed from his family home, but a judge initially denied the request.

“We didn’t get him out of that home in time and we should have,” Hahn said.

DCFS Director Bobby Cagle told the board he wanted to make more information public.

“This death happened on my watch,” Cagle said. “I fully accept the responsibility for the work that was done.”

