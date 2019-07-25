RIALTO (CBSLA) — A firework explosion inside of a bunker in Rialto lasted close to an hour and led to the evacuation of nearby homes.

Fire crews and first responders responded to a Rialto neighborhood after the large explosion lit up the sky.

The explosion was so intense that police had to evacuate those who live near the fireworks warehouse.

According to firefighters, the fireworks were in a bunker at Pyro-Spectaculars by Souza and blew up Tuesday night.

Pyro-Spectaculars, the company that owns the bunker, puts on professional fireworks shows, including the America Fest Fourth of July show at the Rose Bowl.

The Souza’s are called “the first family of fireworks” and say they take great care housing what they call the “supermarket of fireworks.”

The offices were not affected by the explosion.

The explosion was confined to just one of the bunkers where fireworks are kept, which are separated in case these explosions occur.

No injuries were reported.