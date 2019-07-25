



Here is a look at the top local stories for Thursday, 7/25 at 8 a.m.

Suspect Wanted In 3 Slayings, Including Father And Brother, In Canoga Park And North Hollywood

Police say a man who killed his father and brother and wounded his mother in a triple shooting inside their Canoga Park apartment early Thursday may have also fatally shot his ex-girlfriend at a North Hollywood gas station, then tried to rob a man outside a bank back near his home.

Person Infected With Measles Visited Several Westside Retailers, Coffee Shops

County health officials say several retailers on the Westside, including two Groundworks Coffee locations, were exposed to a person with measles last week.

Local Weather

A chance of thunderstorms Thursday with heavy humidity. A high of 79 for the beaches and 101 for the valleys.