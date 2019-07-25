LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Police say a man killed his father and brother and wounded his mother in a triple shooting inside their Canoga Park apartment.

Shots were first heard by neighbors in the 21000 block of Roscoe Boulevard at about 2 a.m. The two men – one in his 50s and the other in his 20s – were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police confirmed the men were father and son. The mother was shot in the arm and has been taken to a hospital. She is expected to be OK.

“Definitely a tragedy to the community,” LAPD Capt. Alfonso Mendoza. “Just as a father and a family man, you know, just to think to lose two people in the family, if they are related, just a horrible tragedy.”

Police say the three were shot inside their home by Gerry Dean Zaragoza, 26, who fired at least twice more outside the apartment. He was identified as the victims’ son and brother, and is considered armed and dangerous.

He was believed to have fled the scene in an SUV.