NORTHRIDGE (CBSLA) – A SWAT standoff was underway with three possibly armed burglars who broke into a Northridge marijuana dispensary Thursday morning.

July 25, 2019. (CBS2)

According to Los Angeles police, officers responded to the Circle of Hope Alliance in the 16900 block of Roscoe Boulevard at around 2 a.m. on a report of three suspects inside the building.

A security guard saw the suspects on video with crowbars inside the building, police said.

At around 4:40 a.m., SWAT was called out to the scene and the business was surrounded.

The standoff was ongoing as of 7:30 a.m.

