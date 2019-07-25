Comments
NORTHRIDGE (CBSLA) – A SWAT standoff was underway with three possibly armed burglars who broke into a Northridge marijuana dispensary Thursday morning.
According to Los Angeles police, officers responded to the Circle of Hope Alliance in the 16900 block of Roscoe Boulevard at around 2 a.m. on a report of three suspects inside the building.
A security guard saw the suspects on video with crowbars inside the building, police said.
At around 4:40 a.m., SWAT was called out to the scene and the business was surrounded.
The standoff was ongoing as of 7:30 a.m.
