Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Dairy Queen is once again partnering with Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals for its annual Miracle Treat Day.
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Dairy Queen is once again partnering with Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals for its annual Miracle Treat Day.
For today only, the popular ice cream chain will donate $1 or more to local Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals for every Blizzard purchased.
You get ice cream to make it through Southern California’s heatwave, local hospitals get money that goes toward programs that help kids be kids — regardless of their diagnoses — and everyone wins.
Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals raises funds and awareness for 170 children’s hospitals across the United States and Canada — including Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.
Visit the Miracle Treat Day website to find the nearest participating Dairy Queen
You must log in to post a comment.