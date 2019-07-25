LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Sixteen U.S. Marines were arrested at Camp Pendleton in northern San Diego County Thursday morning as part of a human smuggling investigation.
The arrests conducted by the Naval Criminal Investigative Service and 1st Marine Division took place during a battalion formation, the Marine Corps announced in a statement.
The suspects face various charges ranging from human smuggling to drug crimes, the Marine Corps said. The arrests were prompted by information obtained during a previous human smuggling investigation.
“None of the Marines arrested or detained for questioning served in support of the Southwest Border Support mission,” the statement read.
The suspects were not identified.
Eight other Marines were being questioned on unrelated drug offenses, the agency said.
You must log in to post a comment.