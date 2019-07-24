



– Investigators are searching for a man who was caught on surveillance video back in January brutally beating another man with a baseball bat in the parking lot of a Van Nuys hotel — and then robbing him — all with the help of two female accomplices.

The attack occurred on Jan 18 at around 1:15 a.m. in the parking lot of a hotel in the 5500 block of Sepulveda Boulevard, across from the Sepulveda Basin, according to Los Angeles police.

The video released by police Wednesday shows the victim walking with two women when the suspect approached with a baseball bat. The victim tries to run, but the suspect catches him and violently beats him.

According to police, the victim was hit in the head multiple times and lost consciousness. While he was unconscious, the suspect hit him several more times in the face with the bat.

The suspect walked over to a nearby vehicle where he discarded the bat, police said, and returned to the victim and stole his phone and wallet.

The suspect and the two women then fled. It’s unclear if they left in a car or on foot.

Police did not confirm the victim’s condition following the beating or his possible relationship to any of the suspects.

The male suspect was wearing a brown or orange hooded jacket, dark pants and white tennis shoes. One woman was wearing a black top, blue jeans and black tennis shoes. The other was wearing a black top and dark pants.

Anyone with information on their identities should call LAPD detectives at 818-374-0087.