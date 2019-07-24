LAKE ELSINORE (CBSLA) — Wednesday’s high heat gave way to thunder, rain and even hail in parts of the Inland Empire.

Sudden downpours, lighting that streaked across the skies and thunderstorms that rolled over the mountains punctuated the unrelenting heat of the day.

“It was like two spurts of rain, and it was really, really hot,” Tylor Burns, a Lake Elsinore resident, said. “It was sizzling on the pavement.”

But it wasn’t just Riverside County that was feeling the heat. The San Bernardino city of Ontario reached a high of 108 degrees — the hottest temperature reported on this day in 21 years.

And the heat isn’t done yet — the area is expected to get another three to four days of very high temperatures.