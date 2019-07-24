LIVE:Robert Mueller Testifies Before Congress
GLENDALE (CBSLA) — A Glendale Water & Power substation failed Wednesday, causing multiple power outages around the city.

Glendale Water and Power says crews are working on restoring power to all customers. The outage reported hit most of Glendale, parts of La Crescenta, Echo Park and Eagle Rock.

The nature of the failure was not disclosed.

Several residents took to social media to discuss the outage.

The power outage occurred at about 11:15 a.m., just as temperatures hit 90 degrees. Wednesday’s forecast high for Glendale is 96 degrees.

