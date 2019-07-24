GLENDALE (CBSLA) — A Glendale Water & Power substation failed Wednesday, causing multiple power outages around the city.

Glendale Water and Power says crews are working on restoring power to all customers. The outage reported hit most of Glendale, parts of La Crescenta, Echo Park and Eagle Rock.

Failure at a substation has caused multiple power outages around the city. We are working on restoration. Please be patient as our crews work on restoring power to all customers. #MyGlendale @MyGlendale — Glendale Water & Power (@COGWaterPower) July 24, 2019

The nature of the failure was not disclosed.

Several residents took to social media to discuss the outage.

La Crescenta portion of Glendale is out too. — Rick Dinger (@rickdinger1) July 24, 2019

Doran and Glendale no power…. — Giovanni Frisina (@GioFrigo) July 24, 2019

The whole damn city of Glendale is out of power! 😩😩 we stuck in the house and can’t get out because the gate is electric 🙄 dummies! — izzy (@izellwatkins) July 24, 2019

When the power goes out all over Glendale, CA and it's supposed to be in the 90s today…… pic.twitter.com/BX71WtutQ8 — Wynter Spears (@WynterSpears) July 24, 2019

Power outage in most of Glendale 🙃 — Jeffrey Lazo (@JeffyLazo) July 24, 2019

The power outage occurred at about 11:15 a.m., just as temperatures hit 90 degrees. Wednesday’s forecast high for Glendale is 96 degrees.