SHERMAN OAKS (CBSLA) — Forever 21 has issued an apology for a marketing campaign that involved sending women a diet bar with their plus-size online orders.

The stunt set social media on fire and led to numerous complaints about the message it sent.

A Twitter user posted a photo of an Atkins bar she says the store sent with the size 18 jeans she ordered online.

The user, MissGG, tweeted the clothing company: “What are you trying to tell me? I’m fat? Lose weight?” She questioned if non-plus-size women got the bars too.

“I can’t believe it’s not illegal to do that,” one shopper told CBS2/KCAL9’s Crystal Cruz. “We have enough issues with social media and body image, specifically girls — and I have two daughters.”

Another person tweeted: “Bought a swimsuit online and they sent an Atkins bar along with it thank you for reminding me that I don’t have a beach ready bod.”

Shopper Ovsanna Avetisyan saw the tweets online.

“If you didn’t ask for it, it’s really no one’s position to tell you what you should be doing,” she said. “I wouldn’t send anything. I don’t think it’s Forever 21’s place to be making comments on other people’s bodies.”

Not everyone agreed the low-carb bars were offensive. Another person wrote on Twitter: “Promoting healthy eating, don’t see a problem with that.”

Forever 21 told CNN the retailer sometimes sends freebies with all orders but has stopped sending the Atkins bars and apologizes to their customers.

Earlier this week, Macy’s pulled plates off the shelves that outlined portions to eat for wearing “mom jeans,” “favorite jeans” and “skinny jeans” after some people complained of body-shaming.

“It wasn’t right,” one woman said.

“It’s not about nutrition and health,” another woman added. “It’s really sad.”

The creator of the plates wrote on social media they felt badly if the plates meant to be lighthearted were hurtful.