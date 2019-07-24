



— DMV offices will stay closed Thursday until 1 p.m. for statewide employee training.

The half-day training will prepare employees for the onslaught of federally-mandated REAL ID applications and reinforce training on customer service.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has formed a “strike team” to overhaul the agency, which is famous for long wait times, woefully outdated technology, poor customer service, and lately, the problematic rollout of the REAL ID, which will be required for air travel starting in October 2020.

Wednesday’s training for more than 5,000 staff at 183 DMV field offices has been dubbed “Operation Excellence.”

During the closure, customers will still be able to conduct transactions online or at any DMV Now self-service kiosk at grocery stores and select libraries. Some transactions can also continue at AAA offices.