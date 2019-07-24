



Make CBSLA: The Rundown your Alexa Flash Briefing

and listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher

Here is a look at the top local stories for Wednesday, 7/24 at 8 a.m.

Robert Mueller Testifies To Congress About Russia Investigation

Speaking in short sentences and frequently turning to cite his report, former special counsel Robert Mueller spent the morning testifying to lawmakers for the first time about his two-year investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 campaign and attempts by the president to impede his probe.

Driver Injured After Crash Leaves Box Truck Dangling Over 210 Freeway In Lake View Terrace

A crash left a box truck dangling over the side of the 210 Freeway in Lake View Terrace early Wednesday.

DMV Offices Across California Stay Closed For Half-Day Employee Training

DMV offices will stay closed Thursday until 1 p.m. for statewide employee training.

Local Weather

The heat continues Wednesday with temperatures hitting triple digits in many parts of the Southland. A high of 102 for the valleys and 103 for the Inland Empire.