LAKE VIEW TERRACE (CBSLA) — A crash left a box truck dangling over the side of the 210 Freeway in Lake View Terrace early Wednesday.

Authorities say the crash happened at about 2:30 a.m. on the eastbound 210 Freeway near Osborne when the driver lost control, hit a guardrail and slammed into a concrete wall. The truck ended up precariously perched at an angle over the damaged guardrail, with the cab hanging over the embankment.

Before the driver could be rescued or the truck uprighted, the hillside beneath the freeway had to be cleared of any homeless encampments.

The driver was temporarily trapped in the cab. He has since been taken to the hospital.

“Multiple lower extremity fractures, in critical condition and possibly already in surgery,” California Highway Patrol Sgt. Mike Davis said. “It was a little bit of an effort for the fire department to get him out of the vehicle because of the circumstance of which it was. But they were able to get their tow truck here, shored up, and extricate the person.”

Three lanes of the freeway were closed immediately after the crash. Authorities said they were aiming to fully reopen the freeway by 7 a.m.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.