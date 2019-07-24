Comments
BELLFLOWER (CBSLA) — Three people are recovering Wednesday after a crash involving a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy in Bellflower.
The deputy was responding to a call at about 9 p.m. Tuesday when the cruiser collided with a car and ended up on the sidewalk. Sheriff’s officials say the deputy was cut off by another vehicle on Downey Avenue.
Two pedestrians and the deputy were hospitalized with minor injuries.
Besides the deputy’s cruiser, two other cars were damaged in the crash.
