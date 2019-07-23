



– Police are searching for two burglars who broke into a Hollywood Hills home last week and made off with expensive watches and a computer.

The burglary occurred on July 19 at 5:40 p.m. in the area of Hillside Avenue and North Ogden Drive, according to Los Angeles police.

The suspects were caught on surveillance video ringing the doorbell to ensure no one was home, and then shattering the door’s glass, going inside and ransacking the home, police said.

They fled with expensive watches and a Mac computer.

The suspects were described as between 18 and 25 years old and black with thin builds. One suspect wore a dark-hooded sweatshirt and was seen talking into a cell phone. The other had short hair and tattoos on both arms.

Anyone with information the suspects’ identities should call police at 213-972-2929.