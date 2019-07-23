CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
ATWATER VILLAGE (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Police Department has released video of a fatal shooting by a police officer that happened earlier this month in Atwater Village.

The video shows the moments right before officers opened fire and fatally shot 59-year-old Jose Antonio De Santiago-Medina on June 6 in the 3800 block of Edenhurst Avenue.

Officials said the suspect lunged at officers, and that’s when they shot him with guns and a bean bag rifle.

Police were initially called to the area for reports of a man chasing people with a box cutter.

