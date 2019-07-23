



— A woman was found shot to death Monday night inside of a car in a Granada Hills alley.

Police responded to a call of an assault with a deadly weapon near the intersection of Chatsworth Street and Hayvenhurst Avenue just before 10:30 p.m. where they found the body of the woman. The Los Angeles Fire Department pronounced her dead on scene. Her name has not been released.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the victim is in her 20s. Police said they do not suspect suicide and are unsure if it is gang related.

The investigation is ongoing. There was no immediate description of the shooter.