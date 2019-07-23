



— Three men were killed Tuesday in a fiery crash with a big rig on Pearblossom Highway in Palmdale.

The crash happened at about 7 a.m. on Pearblossom Highway between 60th and 70th Street East in Palmdale. The crash left a Nissan pickup truck unrecognizable and turned the semi-trailer’s cab into a burned shell.

Two men who had been in the Nissan truck were pronounced dead at the scene. A third man was taken to a local hospital where he died, according to Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials.

The truck’s driver and sole occupant was taken to the hospital for minor injuries and is expected to survive.

A preliminary investigation found that the Nissan truck was going south on Pearblossom Highway when it veered into oncoming traffic and collided with the semi-trailer truck that was going north. The semi’s cabin burst into flames from the impact.

Alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash, authorities said.

Pearblossom Highway remains closed for the fatal crash investigation.

