ORANGE (CBSLA) — Dozens of patients were evacuated from the emergency room at UCI Medical Center early Tuesday after a leaking pump in the basement began smoking.

About 75 people had to be evacuated just after 2 a.m. from the emergency room at the hospital, at 101 The City Drive South. Several of the patients were spotted being wheeled out of the building in hospital beds.

The patients were moved to other buildings on the hospital’s campus. The emergency room is currently closed and will not be taking any new patients at this time.

Hospital officials say the smoke came from a vacuum pump that circulates air in the hospital’s basement that was leaking oil, which began to burn and smoke.

“I don’t know who smelled the smoke, but it was apparent. And so staff is trained to look for these anomalies, and they began evacuating patients pretty quickly,” UCI Health spokesman John Murray said.

When the hospital’s air is clear of smoke, patients can return to their rooms and the emergency room will be reopened, officials said.

There was no fire at any time, and no injuries have been reported.