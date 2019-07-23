MISSION HILLS (CBSLA) — A homeless man was beaten to death early Tuesday in Mission Hills.

A man’s body in the 11000 block of Stranwood was initially reported at about 2:45 a.m. as a hit-and-run. When paramedics arrives to help the man, they found he had been beaten.

The man was found unconscious and unresponsive and suffering from a neck injury in an alleyway near the fire department, according to Los Angeles police Detective Mark O’Donnell. He was discovered by local transients, who notified the firefighters at the nearby station.

Firefighters rendered aid and took him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The man appeared to be a transient in his 40s. He has not been identified.

The three transients who first reported the man’s body were initially detained, questioned and released, O’Donnell said. Investigators have no suspect information.

Anyone with information about the crime can call Valley Bureau homicide at (818) 374-9550.